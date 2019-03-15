Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Position Trimmed by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,059 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 42.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $30.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.66. 4,389,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.65.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

