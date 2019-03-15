Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,426,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,947,000 after acquiring an additional 481,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 264,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,346,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,631 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBBY stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

