Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $57.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $64,331.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.