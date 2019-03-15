Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $24.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $25.04 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.54 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $191.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $97.51 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,612,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

