Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

