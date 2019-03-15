Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.36. Endo International reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 337.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 1,488,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,484. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

