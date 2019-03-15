Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post sales of $171.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.17 million and the lowest is $161.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $169.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $696.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $725.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $684.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

FRGI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 300,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,209. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $371.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,897.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchise of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers a variety of Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana segment serves a selection of Mexican inspired food.

