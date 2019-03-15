Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $189.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.63 million and the highest is $191.04 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $182.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $777.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.68 million to $785.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $842.93 million, with estimates ranging from $814.01 million to $865.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,080,829.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $407,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock worth $4,095,340. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,451,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,412,206 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $77.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

