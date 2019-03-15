Brokerages Expect Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Organovo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Organovo also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Organovo will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 770.79% and a negative return on equity of 67.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Organovo in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Organovo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 20.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,951,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 316,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Organovo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.83. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

