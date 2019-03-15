Brokerages Expect Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.97. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 30.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $294,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 25.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

