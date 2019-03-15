Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of ADTN opened at $14.77 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -76.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after buying an additional 77,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

