Brokerages Set Casa Systems Inc (CASA) PT at $16.40

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 3,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $774.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.46. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 86.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

