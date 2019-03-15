Brokerages Set Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Price Target at $23.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNCE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $16.18 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 533.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

