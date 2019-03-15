Brokerages Set Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOV shares. FBR & Co set a $23.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.83. 454,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,847. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,652,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,805,000. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 756,112 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

