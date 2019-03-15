Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) PT at $55.50

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Herc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Herc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Herc by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Herc has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Herc had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts expect that Herc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

