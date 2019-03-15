Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Price Target at $117.83

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,002.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,852.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Primerica by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

