Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc (TELL) Target Price at $12.70

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELL. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Don A. Turkleson purchased 42,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $285,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tellurian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,068. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

