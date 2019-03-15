Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Price Target at $51.37

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.47.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 303,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,283,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,471,000 after buying an additional 1,812,173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

