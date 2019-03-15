Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of NBIX opened at $82.97 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.14, a P/E/G ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,280 shares of company stock worth $1,163,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

