Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,060 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.39% of Brooks Automation worth $271,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 62,958 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $767,482. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $30.28 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

