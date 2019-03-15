Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) Insider Caroline Connellan Sells 1,087 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.91), for a total transaction of £17,392 ($22,725.73).

BRK stock traded up GBX 107.50 ($1.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,695 ($22.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,200 ($28.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 million and a P/E ratio of 43.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

