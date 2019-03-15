Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.45 Million Stake in Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Habit Restaurants were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11.

HABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/brown-advisory-inc-has-11-45-million-stake-in-habit-restaurants-inc-habt.html.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.