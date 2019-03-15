Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $88,778,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $35,875,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,653,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $24,921,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $865.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a $0.9775 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.88%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $127,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $225,254.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,112.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

