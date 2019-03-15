Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 43,958 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,958 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 891,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

