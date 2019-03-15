Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) EVP Anthony T. Strianese Sells 35,000 Shares

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,894. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,824,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,838,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 53,728 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 391,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 56,196 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

