BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

TSE:DOO opened at C$36.39 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$32.36 and a 1-year high of C$74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

A number of research firms have commented on DOO. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$63.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.43.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

