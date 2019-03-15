Bruce L. A. Carter Sells 1,546 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $153,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,301.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 8,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

