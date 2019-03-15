BunnyCoin (BUN) Trading Up 1,527.7% Over Last 7 Days

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded up 765.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, BunnyCoin has traded 1,527.7% higher against the dollar. BunnyCoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and $62.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BunnyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019180 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000443 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000338 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BunnyCoin Profile

BunnyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BunnyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

