C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CHRW opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $27,070,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

