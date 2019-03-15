Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1,966.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

