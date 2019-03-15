CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CalAmp worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 74.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.83. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.26 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

