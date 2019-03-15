Caleres (CAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Caleres (NYSE:CAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of CAL opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Caleres declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 36.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 121.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 3,574.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

