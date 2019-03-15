California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.09 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

HI opened at $43.30 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

