California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.38 Million Position in New York Times Co (NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,153 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in New York Times by 37.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in New York Times by 15.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in New York Times by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,787,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:NYT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.26. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $360,485.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,789 shares in the company, valued at $865,071.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $33,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,642 shares of company stock worth $5,313,056. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

