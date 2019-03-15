California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $5.23 Million in LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $106,568,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,231,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,396,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LiveRamp by 3,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,899,000.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

NASDAQ RAMP opened at $61.02 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.86 million.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 106,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $5,615,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,882 in the last 90 days.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

