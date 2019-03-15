California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of ASGN worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $929.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/california-public-employees-retirement-system-trims-stake-in-asgn-inc-asgn.html.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.