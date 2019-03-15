California Resources Corp (CRC) is Restructuring Capital Associates LP’s 4th Largest Position

Restructuring Capital Associates LP raised its stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,837 shares during the period. California Resources comprises about 7.6% of Restructuring Capital Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Restructuring Capital Associates LP owned 1.29% of California Resources worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.89. 2,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,932. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.79 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “California Resources Corp (CRC) is Restructuring Capital Associates LP’s 4th Largest Position” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/california-resources-corp-crc-is-restructuring-capital-associates-lps-4th-largest-position.html.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.