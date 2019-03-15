California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,956 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Waters worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $242.49 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Waters to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.99.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $630,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-buys-1956-shares-of-waters-co-wat.html.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.