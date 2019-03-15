California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of NetApp worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares in the company, valued at $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

