California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,742 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 2,324 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.44, for a total value of $644,770.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Burkart sold 332 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.51, for a total value of $84,829.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,922.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,406 shares of company stock worth $3,049,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $290.93 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $226.22 and a 52 week high of $291.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.54.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

