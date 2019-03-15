Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Roth Capital cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

