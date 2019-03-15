Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill Sells 5,000 Shares

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CLXT stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.78. Calyxt Inc has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 11,820.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Calyxt from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calyxt by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Calyxt by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calyxt by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill Sells 5,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/calyxt-inc-clxt-director-yves-j-ribeill-sells-5000-shares.html.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.