Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Meet Group Inc (MEET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Meet Group by 1,767.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 461,736 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meet Group by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 175,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meet Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,971,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 147,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meet Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,136,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,374,000 after buying an additional 117,429 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 68,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $376,893.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,657.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 92,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $535,827.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,790,351 shares of company stock worth $13,527,836. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Meet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Meet Group Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

