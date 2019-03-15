Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 16.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,926 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. 297,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,531. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

