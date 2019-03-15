Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Campbell Soup by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

CPB stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

