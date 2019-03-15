Canaccord Genuity Increases Mongodb (MDB) Price Target to $125.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $63.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.08.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,871. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $134.40.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $61,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 17,133.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

