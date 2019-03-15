Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Mizuho currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, CSFB restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.11 and a one year high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal purchased 12,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 712,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,923,788.08. Also, insider Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 85,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.58, for a total transaction of C$3,024,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,157,853 shares in the company, valued at C$41,196,409.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

