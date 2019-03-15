Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 86,387 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $189.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

