Capital Drilling Ltd (CAPD) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Capital Drilling’s previous dividend of $0.006. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01. Capital Drilling has a twelve month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.90 ($0.69).

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

