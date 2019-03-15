Capital Power (CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.32

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.32 and last traded at C$31.30, with a volume of 116651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power Corp will post 1.94000007047681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.61, for a total value of C$1,041,432.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,192 shares in the company, valued at C$3,381,473.12. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total transaction of C$276,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,119,666.60. Insiders sold 131,505 shares of company stock worth $3,815,230 in the last 90 days.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

